Northview Walks Off With Big Win Over J.U. Blacksher (With Photo Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs walked off run-rule winners Monday night in Bratt defeating J.U. Blacksher of Uriah, Alabama, 15-4 on Kylee Langham’s game-winning triple in the fifth inning.

Avery Stuckey had a grand slam for the Lady Chiefs in the bottom of the second.

The Chiefs improved to 2-0 on the young season with the win.

Jamison Gilmon earned the win with five innings in the circle for the Chiefs. She gave up four hits and three unearned runs, striking out five and walking four.

Gilman went 3-4 and Makayla Golson was 2-3 for the Lady Chiefs.

In other Monday action, J.U. Blacksher junior varsity defeated Northview JV 3-22 .

Pictured top: The Northview Lady Chiefs celebrate a grand slam homer by #48 Avery Stuckey. Pictured first below: Stuckey hits her bomb. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.