Northview FFA Horse Judging Team Advances To State Finals

The Northview High School Horse Judging team placed 11th this weekend in the 2024 Florida FFA High School Horse Judging CDE Qualifier in Tampa. The team will move forward with the top 15 teams to compete at the state finals in April.

The program encourages FFA members to explore the equine industry, through evaluating horses at halter and horsemanship through equitation, plus learning about breeds, coloring, markings and tack used in the industry.

Photo for NorthEscambaia.com, click to enlarge.