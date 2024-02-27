No Injuries When Driver Goes Off Enon Bridge Into Creek

A driver was not injured when their vehicle ran off a North Escambia bridge into about 15 feet of water in Boggy Creek Monday evening.

The driver of a Mitcsubishi Galant was reportedly westbound on Highway 297A in Enon when he went off the bridge on Highway 297A near Dan Hall Road, about eight miles southwest of Walnut Hill.

The driver was able to escape the sinking vehicle.

Divers from Escambia Search and Rescue responded to ensure that there was no one else in the vehicle and to assist with placing a tow strap.

For more photos, click or tap here.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded..

Photos by H&M Roadside for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.