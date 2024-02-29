No Injuries When Atmore Police Unit Overturns

February 29, 2024

An Atmore Police Department officer was not injured when his patrol vehicle overturned onto its side Wednesday afternoon.

The officer was responding to an unrelated traffic crash with injuries between a railroad crossing and East Ridgely Street.

“The officer was attempting to position his patrol car behind the vehicles involved in the traffic crash,” Sgt. Darrell McMann said. “The officer was unsuccessful in that endeavor and inadvertently left the roadway.”

When the patrol vehicle left the roadway, the tires slowly slid into a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn onto the passenger side.

The drivers involved in the original traffic crash were not seriously injured, and offered assistance to the officer to exit his patrol unit.

