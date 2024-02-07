New Traffic Signal To Be Activated Monday At Mobile Highway, Klondike Road

A new traffic signal at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Klondike Road was placed into flash mode on Monday, February 5, and will become fully operational next Monday, February 12.

The activation is weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: A new traffic signal at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Klondike Road shortly after installation. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.