Motorcylist Killed In Crash Near Atmore

A motorcyclist from Texas was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on I-65 near Atmore.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 54-year-old Marvin Haynes of San Antonio was fatally injured when the 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating left I-65and struck a tree about 12:22 p.m. Sunday at the 49 mile marker, about five miles south of the Jack Springs Road exit.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is continuing.