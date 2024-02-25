Motorcyclist, 26, Dead After Rear-Ending Pickup At High Speed

A 26-year old motorcyclist from Escambia County was killed when he collided with a pickup trauck at a high rate of speed Friday night on I-110 in Pensacola.

The crash happened on I-110 northbound just north of Cervantes Street about 8:15 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the motorcycle was traveling at “high rate of speed” when it rear-ended a pickup truck driven by a 48-year old Pensacola man. The pickup truck driver was not injured.