Molino Man Charged With Home Invasion

February 13, 2024

A Molino man has been charged with home invasion after allegedly forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Gregory DeWayne Thames, 53, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of home invasion robbery, petit theft, criminal mischief, aggravated stalking and hindering communications to law enforcement. He also had an outstanding warrant for grand theft of a motor vehicle. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday with bond set at $43,000.

Thames allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Cedartown Road, busting through the front door and a bedroom door. He then snatched the victim’s cell phone, according to an arrest report. The victim was able to run next door and call 911.

Thames returned to the residence as deputies were leaving, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and he was placed under arrest.

Deputies said the victim had applied for a domestic violence injunction against Thames, but it had not been served at the time of the alleged home invasion.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 