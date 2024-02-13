Molino Man Charged With Home Invasion

A Molino man has been charged with home invasion after allegedly forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Gregory DeWayne Thames, 53, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of home invasion robbery, petit theft, criminal mischief, aggravated stalking and hindering communications to law enforcement. He also had an outstanding warrant for grand theft of a motor vehicle. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday with bond set at $43,000.

Thames allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Cedartown Road, busting through the front door and a bedroom door. He then snatched the victim’s cell phone, according to an arrest report. The victim was able to run next door and call 911.

Thames returned to the residence as deputies were leaving, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and he was placed under arrest.

Deputies said the victim had applied for a domestic violence injunction against Thames, but it had not been served at the time of the alleged home invasion.