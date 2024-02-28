Molino Man Accused Of Battery Against Two After Allegedly Asking For Drug Money

February 28, 2024

A Molino man is accused of battery against two people after he was allegedly rejected when asking for drug money.

Josie Lee Smith, 28, was charged with battery domestic violence and battery.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cedartown Road where Smith allegedly attacked an adult relative and an adult female that is not a relative. One victim told deputies that Smith is “bad off” on drugs and Smith physically attacked the victim after he refused to provide money for drugs. He also punched the female in the ribs and left the home, according to an arrest report.

Smith was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond; his bond was revoked in pending burglary case.

