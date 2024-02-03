Military And Overseas Vote-by-mail Ballots On The Way

The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office began sending vote-by-mail ballots Friday, to eligible military and overseas citizens. Voters will either receive their ballot by mail or electronically, depending on their chosen method of delivery. Absent military voters and those living overseas can request, mark, and track their absentee ballots electronically.

Vote-by-mail ballots for all eligible domestic voters will be mailed beginning on Thursday, February 8. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot to be mailed for the Presidential Preference Primary Election is 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7. Voters may track the status of their ballot by clicking Track My Ballot at EscambiaVotes.gov. The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail ballots at least one week before the due date.

The 2024 Presidential Preference Primary is for Republican voters. Florida holds closed partisan primary elections; you are only eligible to vote in primary contests for the party in which you are registered

Pictured: Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender with vote-by-mail ballots headed to military and overseas citizens. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.