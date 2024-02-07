Mayor Says Water Is Safe; Century to Hire Firm For $33K And Attorney For $350/Hour To Answer FDEP

“The water is safe ..We’ve been testing it.”

That is is how Century Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. resssured citizens at a town council meeting Tuesday night. Questions about the town’s water supply were raised after NorthEscambia.com reported on Sunday that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) issued a warning letter on January 30, identifying 35 potential violations in the water system of Florida statutes and codes .

READ: State Inspection Of Century Water System Finds 35 Possible Violations, Including Low Chlorine And Falsification Of Records

The town council voted Tuesday night to allow the mayor to spend up to hire U.S. Water Services Corp. in New Port Richey for up to $33,630 to address FDEP water warning letters from 2023 and a wastewater treatment plant consent order. The company will not address the most recent January 30 warning letter’s 35 items; the town’s request for proposals was issued prior to that date.

Instead, the town will hire an attorney recommended by the town attorney Matt Dannheisser to respond to the latest allegations. The second attorney will charge $350 per hour.