Mayor Responds To Salzman’s Plan To Request State Review Of Century’s Operations

Hours after publication of a NorthEscambia.com story reporting that Rep. Michelle Salzman will be asking the Chief Inspector General to take a look at the operations of the Town of Century, Century’s mayor emailed a letter to Salzman

“As Mayor, it is my priority to ensure transparency and accountability in our municipality’s operations,” Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. wrote. “I understand that you intend to request a state agency to audit the Town, and I believe it is essential to provide you with insight into the proactive measures we are taking to address any concerns and improve our community.”

Gomez then explained that an interim town manager had been hired.

“At our last Town Council meeting on January 16, 2024, we were presented with an action plan that outlines key objectives and timelines for addressing various challenges facing our town,” Gomez said in the February 8 letter to Salzman. The council’s last meeting was not January 16 as Gomez stated; it was actually February 6. In January, Brown discussed work on an action plan, including the need to hire a “procurement specialist”, but no action plan was approved by the council.

Gomez wrote that the town hired U.S. Water to address environmental deficiencies in the town’s water and wastewater operations. On February 6, the town approved spending up to $33,630 for U.S. Water to address FDEP water warning letters from 2023.

“I believe that by sharing this overview of our action plan, you will have a better understanding of the proactive steps we are taking to address concerns within our community,” Gomez wrote in his letter to Salzman. “I am confident that with your support and collaboration, we can work towards a brighter future for the residents of Century.

The mayor also requested a 30 minute meeting to discuss the situation further.

“This is literally the first official communication I’ve received from Century since former Mayor Botwell was ran off,” Salzman said in her emailed response late Thursday afternoon, saying that should be happy to hold a Zoom meeting since she is in Tallahassee for the Legislative session. “I have one more meeting with state agencies here before I know what my next steps are for your c