Man Charged With Burglary With Battery After Incident At Century Whataburger

February 15, 2024

A Flomaton man has been charged after allegedly attempting to pull a  Century Whataburger employee out of his vehicle outside the restaurant.

John Randoph Albritton, 38 was charged with felony burglary with assault or battery. He was booked into jail with bonds set at $25,000.

The victim told the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office that Albritton is his ex-roommate and entered the restaurant asking if they were going to fight. The victim went outside because it was time for him to get off from work, and Albritton ran up to his truck, opened the door, grabbed his arm and attempted to pull the victim out, according to an arrest report. Due to Albirtton’s actions, the victim took his foot off the brake and his truck ran into a pole in front of the Whataburger on North Century Boulevard, damaging his truck.

Deputies were unable to locate Albritton immediately following the February 3 incident, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 