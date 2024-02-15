Man Charged With Burglary With Battery After Incident At Century Whataburger

A Flomaton man has been charged after allegedly attempting to pull a Century Whataburger employee out of his vehicle outside the restaurant.

John Randoph Albritton, 38 was charged with felony burglary with assault or battery. He was booked into jail with bonds set at $25,000.

The victim told the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office that Albritton is his ex-roommate and entered the restaurant asking if they were going to fight. The victim went outside because it was time for him to get off from work, and Albritton ran up to his truck, opened the door, grabbed his arm and attempted to pull the victim out, according to an arrest report. Due to Albirtton’s actions, the victim took his foot off the brake and his truck ran into a pole in front of the Whataburger on North Century Boulevard, damaging his truck.

Deputies were unable to locate Albritton immediately following the February 3 incident, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.