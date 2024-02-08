Ledonia Pearson Wise

Ledonia Pearson Wise was born November 29, 1940 in Pine Hill, Alabama to Vagara and Mable Lee Pearson. Ledonia was the youngest of six siblings. She loved her family, Alabama football, dominoes and being outdoors. She often said she had a space between her toes because of the Alabama mud that squished through her bare feet when she was a kid.

Ledonia graduated from Pine Hill High School in 1959. She then attended Livingston State College (now University of West Alabama) where she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree as an English major. She then taught English in Marietta, Georgia and Pine Hill, Alabama.

In 1969 she moved to Pensacola, Florida with her two children, Delaine (4) and Jeff (1). She began teaching at Beggs Vocational Center where she taught for 17 years. She was named Teacher of the Year in 1984. She taught academics to the high school boys who were enrolled in the automotive paint and body vocational class. In 1986 she began teaching at Tate High School where she taught until she retired in 1995. Shortly after moving to Pensacola, Ledonia met the love of her life, Robert J. (Bob) Wise. They were soon married and she became step-mother to Debbie (12) and Mike (11).

At the age of 12 Ledonia accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. This commitment never wavered throughout her life. She and Bob were active members of Olive Baptist Church for many years. Ledonia and her dear friend, Sarah Jane Mitchell, were instrumental in beginning the Single Adult Ministry at Olive. Much time was spent preparing and overseeing special events and weekly lessons for this group. After she stepped away from the singles’ ministry, she became an active member in Sunday School where she prepared beautiful bulletin boards to correspond with seasons or special activities of the Church. She was also a member of the choir where she kept an eagle eye on her kids during the service.

In the late 1990’s, Bob and Ledonia joined Marcus Pointe Baptist Church where they quickly became involved in Sunday School and enjoyed spending time in fellowship with friends there. Ledonia joined the choir and was a faithful volunteer for many years in the Music Ministry Office where she helped with various activities. Ledonia remained an active part of Marcus Pointe as long as her health allowed.

Bob and Ledonia loved to travel, especially to the mountains. They took many trips and saw a lot of beautiful scenery. The trip that meant the most to them, however, was a trip to The Holy Land in 1982. There they were able to see where Jesus walked and even spent time alone together praying in the empty tomb. This was the highlight of her life.

Ledonia is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert J. (Bob) Wise; her parents, Vagara and Mable Lee Pearson; brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Myra) Pearson; sister and brother-in-law, Annie Jean (Glenn) Duncan; sister and brother-in-law, Emmie Lou (Billy) Autry; brother, Jack Pearson; sister-in-law, Rosalee Pearson; her step-son, Michael J. Wise; and son-in-law Robert A.. Bush.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Delaine (Brad) Sirmon; son, Jeffrey L. Wise; step-daughter, Deborah J. Bush; grandchildren, Josh Bush, Justin Bush, Ashley (Rob) Hilbun, Jessica Wise (Justin Burdette), Dakotah Wise; great-grandchildren, Bethany, Levi and Samuel Hilbun, Ryleigh Wise and Owen Burdette; sister-in-law Carole Pearson and brother, T.E. Pearson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Staff of The Blake of Pensacola for the kindness and compassion shown to Ledonia and her family during the past six months. We were truly overwhelmed by the level of care she received from all of the staff, but especially her nurse, Danielle. We also would like to thank Vitas Healthcare, specifically Rachel Schwartz. She was kind and patient and we felt she truly cared for Ledonia.

Pallbearers include Wallace Duncan, Rob Pearson, Eddie Pearson, Rob Hilbun, Josh Bush, and Justin Bush. Honorary Pallbearers include The TEAM Sunday School Class of Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you consider a donation to Safe Harbor Pregnancy Medical Center or Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Missions Program.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.