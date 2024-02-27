Learn How To Do Business With Escambia County At Upcoming Workshop

February 27, 2024

The Escambia County Office of Purchasing will host a free “How to do Business with Escambia County” workshop Monday, March 25, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. Desoto St. The event is open to current and prospective vendors interested in learning more about the county’s procurement process. One or more Escambia County Commissioners may be in attendance.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the purchasing team, gain valuable insights into the department’s small business initiative, and enhance their understanding of the procurement process. Attendees will also receive an overview on OpenGov, the county’s electronic bid system, and learn how to navigate vendor submissions and stay informed about upcoming projects. Purchasing staff members will be available to answer any questions attendees may have. In addition, District 3 Commissioner Lumon May will be the guest speaker discussing Escambia County’s commitment to working with small, diverse and local businesses.

Registration is free, but attendees are encouraged to register prior to the event. Register here via Eventbrite.

For questions or more information, contact the Office of Purchasing at 850-595-4980 or email purchasing@myescambia.com.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 