Learn How To Do Business With Escambia County At Upcoming Workshop

The Escambia County Office of Purchasing will host a free “How to do Business with Escambia County” workshop Monday, March 25, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. Desoto St. The event is open to current and prospective vendors interested in learning more about the county’s procurement process. One or more Escambia County Commissioners may be in attendance.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the purchasing team, gain valuable insights into the department’s small business initiative, and enhance their understanding of the procurement process. Attendees will also receive an overview on OpenGov, the county’s electronic bid system, and learn how to navigate vendor submissions and stay informed about upcoming projects. Purchasing staff members will be available to answer any questions attendees may have. In addition, District 3 Commissioner Lumon May will be the guest speaker discussing Escambia County’s commitment to working with small, diverse and local businesses.

Registration is free, but attendees are encouraged to register prior to the event. Register here via Eventbrite.

For questions or more information, contact the Office of Purchasing at 850-595-4980 or email purchasing@myescambia.com.