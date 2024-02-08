Judith Noblin Brown

Mrs. Judith Noblin Brown, a resident of Vero Beach, FL died February 3, 2023, after a brief illness. Mrs. Brown was born in 1936 to Mr. and Mrs. James F. Noblin of Geneva, A.L. Mrs. Brown was the widow of Dr. Harry E. Brown. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mrs. Mary Nelle Johnson.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, James E. Brown (Brenda) and their daughter Jessica Brown of Charlotte, N.C. and a daughter Lynn Kiefer (Mike) of Vero Beach, FL and their children Jackson Kiefer, Casey Mitten (Justin), Christin Chapman (Joe), Caitlin Davis (Wyatt) and Chelsea O’Conner (Ryan) along with eleven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Dr. Franklin J. Noblin (Mary Ann) of McMinnville, T.N., her sister Saranne Northrop of Florence, A.L. and many nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Century High School, Century, FL, Mrs. Brown graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Vocational Home Economics Education. She taught home economics in Florida schools, worked for Auburn University Extension Service, and before her retirement, taught Culinary Arts with Montgomery Public Schools for 25 years.

She held memberships in the American Culinary Federation, Alabama and National Education Association, and Montgomery Retired Teachers. She was a past member of Altrusa International, and Delta Kappa Gamma Education honorary. She was a member of First Methodist Church of Vero Beach.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to First Methodist Church of Vero Beach, FL at 1750 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

Mrs. Brown’s last request was that you take the time to be kind when you feel like being mean, that you tell those you love how much they mean to you and that each new dawn gives you pause to cherish the day. Also, remember sunflowers are the “happy flower”.

A celebration of life will be held at First Methodist Church, Vero Beach, FL on March 2, 2024 at 10:00 am.