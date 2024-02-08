John Edward Nettler

February 8, 2024

John Nettler, 68, of Pensacola, Florida, died unexpectedly on January 30th, 2024.
He was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1955 to Harry and Helen Nettler. John attended Mercy High School before going into the newspaper business.

John was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sister, Helen (nee Nettler) Wiegert, and is survived by his wife, Judy; his three children, Emily (Daniel) Sunderlin, Danny (Brittany) Nettler, and Eric (Teresa) Nettler; as well as nine beautiful grandchildren. Julian, Jameson, Owen, Oliver, Ozzy, Olsen, Orellia, Hendrix and Hazel are proud to be the “J.O.H.N/S”. Though he loved coaching his children, umpiring baseball, and music, John’s favorite role was that as a grandparent. He treasured his time with his grandkids and loved being their Pop-Pop.

John will always be remembered for his love of storytelling and the way he cared for family and friends. He never failed to make a friend and lend a helping hand. We’ll always imagine hearing him say “I have to make one more stop”. John was a two-time cancer survivor and even through treatments, he maintained his positive attitude. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Florida viewing is Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

John will have a second viewing and funeral in St. Louis, Missouri and his final resting place will be Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to MD Anderson Cancer Center (https://gifts.mdanderson.org) and/or Feeding America (https://give.feedingamerica.org/a/donate) would be greatly appreciated.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.

