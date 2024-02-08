Jay Woman Charged After Allegedly Resisting, Threatening To Kill FHP Trooper

A Jay woman found walking along I-10 in Escambia County is facing multiple charges after an interaction with the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP responded to I-10 Sunday after receiving reports of someone lying down on the interstate. Troopers arrived to find 38-year old Brooke Amer Phillips walking west on the shoulder of I-10 near Pensacola Boulevard. The trooper informed her she could not walk and he would transport her to the next exit.

Phillips told the trooper that she was going to continue to walk, ignoring multiple commands to stop, according to an arrest report. Phillips ignored additional commands and stated that the trooper would have to “kill her” to make her stop, the report continues.

The trooper gained physical control over Phillips and “assisted” her to the ground.

Phillips then threatened to “murder” three troopers that were now on scene, according to FHP.

Phillips was charged with failure to obey law enforcement, resisting, and threatening death or serious bodily harm to a law enforcement officer. She remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $5,000.