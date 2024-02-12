Jay Man Charged With First Degree Murder After Buried Skeletal Remains Located

A Jay man was charged with murder after skeletal remains were found buried Saturday south of Jay.

Jeffrey Scott Bostwick, 53 was charged with first degree murder without premeditation and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Friday, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office received information that a Milton resident was missing and believed to have been killed in the 2900 block of Cobbtown Road in Jay and that the suspect has numerous firearms.

The SRSO obtained a search warrant and found multiple firearms in Bostwick’s possession. They also received information that the missing person was buried at another location in the same block of Cobbtown Road.

A warrant was obtained to search that area, and the reported grave was identified. Major Crimes Investigators, SRSO Crime Scene, and the District One Medical Examiner’s Office excavated the grave and recovered skeletal remains.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

“Currently our investigators have been able to presumptively identify the remains, however this has not yet been officially confirmed through DNA testing,” Jillian Durkin, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said.

Bostwick remained in the Santa Rosa County Jail Monday morning without bond.