Jay Man Charged With First Degree Murder After Buried Skeletal Remains Located

February 12, 2024

A Jay man was charged with murder after skeletal remains were found buried Saturday south of Jay.

Jeffrey Scott Bostwick, 53 was charged with first degree murder without premeditation and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Friday, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office received information that a Milton resident was missing and believed to have been killed in the 2900 block of Cobbtown Road in Jay and that the suspect has numerous firearms.

The SRSO obtained a search warrant and found multiple firearms in Bostwick’s possession. They also received information that the missing person was buried at another location in the same block of Cobbtown Road.

A warrant was obtained to search that area, and the reported grave was identified. Major Crimes Investigators, SRSO Crime Scene, and the District One Medical Examiner’s Office excavated the grave and recovered skeletal remains.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

“Currently our investigators have been able to presumptively identify the remains, however this has not yet been officially confirmed through DNA testing,” Jillian Durkin, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said.

Bostwick remained in the Santa Rosa County Jail Monday morning without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 