FWC Charges Three With Poaching Deer Near Walnut Hill

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has charged three people with poaching deer in the Walnut Hill area.

FWC officers issued notices to appear for the charge of taking wildlife from the right of way of a county- maintained road to Amber Nicole Aceto, 28, and Timothy Tyler Moore, 30, both of Pensacola, and Brendan Christian Bell, 25, of Century. Timothy Tyler Moore received an additional charge for the willful and wanton waste of wildlife.

An FWC officer responded to a report from an individual who heard what sounded like a gunshot and discovered an injured deer near their home. When the officer arrived, the couple who called in the report led him to an area adjacent to the side of the road where an 8-point deer lay with a large exit wound to its back. The couple gave the officer a description of a suspect vehicle and its occupants as well as the tag number.

The officer contacted the driver of the vehicle, Moore, and met with him later that day. Moore admitted to shooting the deer from his vehicle when he saw it standing in the roadway. He stated that his girlfriend, Aceto, drove up to the deer and another friend, Bell, helped him drag the wounded deer off the road and into the ditch before they quickly left the area.

FWC said their investigation revealed that the three had been poaching at night during the prior week in the Walnut Hill area of Escambia County. They killed four additional deer from paved county roads in the area using a gun and light. Each of the three took part in poaching at least one deer and assisted in taking the others. The officers recovered two high-powered rifles and a bright flashlight the suspects used in addition to the four deer heads.

“The good citizens who reported what they saw and heard helped us stop these poachers from committing additional crimes against Florida’s wildlife,” said FWC Maj. Robby Creech, Northwest Regional Commander.

Additional charges against all three subjects followed and were filed by warrant affidavit.

Timothy Tyler Moore was charged with:

An additional four counts of taking or attempting to take wildlife from the right of way of any county-maintained road.

Four counts of taking or attempting to take deer at night with a gun and light.

Two counts of discharging a firearm from any paved public road.

One count of littering, over 15 pounds but less than 500 pounds.

Two counts of possession of a firearm while subject to a domestic violence injunction.

Moore was also issued citations for failure to report two deer taken during archery season.

Amber Nicole Aceto was charged with:

An additional four counts of taking or attempting to take wildlife from the right of way of any county-maintained road.

Four counts of taking or attempting to take deer at night with a gun and light.

One count of discharging a firearm from any paved public road.

Brendan Christian Bell was charged with:

An additional four counts of taking or attempting to take wildlife from the right of way of any county-maintained road.

Four counts of taking or attempting to take deer at night with a gun and light.

One count of discharging a firearm from any paved public road.

One count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Editor’s note: Recent mugshots were not available because FWC issued notices to appear rather than booking the suspects into the Escambia County Jail.

NorthEscambia.com photo.