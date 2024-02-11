From Hello To Help, 211 Marks 20 Years Providing Local Assistance

February 11 marks 211 Day, and this year, 2024, marks 211 Northwest Florida’s 20th anniversary.

Since 2004, 211 Northwest Florida, formerly First Call for Help, has helped Northwest Florida residents connect to essential resources in their communities by dialing 211, texting their zip code to 898211, or visiting 211nwfl.org. From calls and texts, 211 Northwest Florida specialists have been able to connect individuals across Northwest Florida, including Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Last year, 211 Northwest Florida answered 37,138 calls and connected 65,622 individuals to local resources. The top four requests for resources were food, rent, utility, and healthcare. The agency received 14,146 requests for food assistance, 28,280 for rent assistance, 23,978 for utility assistance, and 10,429 for healthcare resources.

“211 is the heartbeat of our community, connecting individuals with vital resources and services, fostering a stronger, more resilient society for all”, remarked VP of Impact Services, Mary Zaledonis. “As we embark on our 20th-year milestone, 211 continues to stand as a beacon of hope, evolving with perseverance to empower our community, making a lasting impact for two decades and counting.