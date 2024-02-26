Florida Gas Prices Drift Lower After Reaching New 2024 High

Florida gas prices moved higher last week, but evened out by the weekend. Sunday’s state average of $3.31 per gallon was one cent more than the week before, according to AAA.

Two weeks ago, the state average jumped 21 cents per gallon. Then last week, the state average fell 5 cents before jumping another 8 cents. By mid-week, the state average reached a new 2024 high of $3.37 per gallon, before falling another 5 cents. Last year’s high was $3.85 per gallon.

Pensacola was still the cheapest metro area in the state with a $3.07 per gallon average. In North Escambia, a low of $2.94 could be found on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while a Pensacola low of $2.87 was available Sunday night on Nine Mile Road.

“The recent increases are attributed to rising oil prices, as refineries conduct seasonal maintenance,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Florida’s gas prices are likely to face continued upward pressure through the next month as the presence of winter residents and spring breakers contributes to strong fuel demand.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.