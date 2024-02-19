Florida Average Gas Price Continues To Climb
February 19, 2024
Florida gas prices on average increased about six cents last week. The average price per gallon inth Sunshine State Sunday was $3.26, up from $3.23 a week ago and $3.14 two weeks ago.
The average per gallon in Escambia County was $3.11, up from $3.04 a week ago. Several stations in the Pensacola metro were still belo $3, with a log of $2.92 available on Nine Mile Road. In Cantonment Sunday night, a low of $2.99 was available on Highway 29.
NorthEscambia.com photo.
