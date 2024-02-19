Florida Average Gas Price Continues To Climb

Florida gas prices on average increased about six cents last week. The average price per gallon inth Sunshine State Sunday was $3.26, up from $3.23 a week ago and $3.14 two weeks ago.

The average per gallon in Escambia County was $3.11, up from $3.04 a week ago. Several stations in the Pensacola metro were still belo $3, with a log of $2.92 available on Nine Mile Road. In Cantonment Sunday night, a low of $2.99 was available on Highway 29.

NorthEscambia.com photo.