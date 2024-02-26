Firefighters Battle Nokomis Wildfire, Respond To Kathleen Avenue Wildfire

February 26, 2024

Firefighters worked for several hours Monday to contain a wildfire near Nokomis in Escambia County, Florida, and responded to an unrelated wildfire on Kathleen Avenue in Cantonment

Nokomis Wildfire

The fire reportedly began as a 200 acre control burn that got out of hand about 9:50 a.m. in the 7800 block of Nokomis Road, near Albritton Road. The area

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia (FL) Fire Rescue, the Atmore Fire Department and the Florida Forest Service responded.

Officials said residual smoke from the blaze is expected to remain into the afternoon. There was no structural damage reported, and no injuries.

Kathleen Avenue Wildfire

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a reported wildfire in the 1500 block of Kathleen Avenue in Cantonment about 1:50 p.m.

Early reports indicated the fire was spreading toward a wooded area. The Florida Forest Service responded with a bulldozer to help contain the fire.

More details will be posted when available.

