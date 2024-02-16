FHP Arrests Convicted Felon In Escambia County With Weapons, Neo-Nazi Memorabilia

Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a convicted felon in Escambia County with weapons and neo-Nazi memorabilia.

Trooper stopped a vehicle on I-10 near the Highway 29 exit for following a dump truck too closely.

Troopers discovered weapons, including handguns, ammunition, and antisemitic memorabilia.

The driver, identified as 42-year old Ronald Lee Murray Jr., of Cypress, Texas, was confirmed to be a convicted felon with multiple felony convictions out on bond in Orange County, Florida. Murray also holds no valid Florida driver’s license.

Passengers in the vehicle were released, and Murray was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon

The investigation is continuing.

Images courtesy Florida Highway Patrol for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.