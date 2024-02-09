Escambia Votes To Begin Negotiations With Beulah Town Center For $20 Million OLF-8 Sale

The Escambia County Commission voted 4-0 Thursday night to begin negotiations with Beulah Town Center (BTC) LLC and partner Fred Hemmer on a contract to develop the county-owned OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road.

Beulah Town Center and Hemmer have told commissioners that they will follow the Master plan and no contruct any single family homes.

Beulah Town Center’s latest offer, revised Thursday afternoon, is $20 million cash for 290 acres, with the county retaining about acreage for economic development (shown in yellow in the graphic above). Under the latest proposal, BTC will not retain a purchase option on the additional property.

BTC and Hemmer (pictured) also revised their offer at the request of Commissioner Jeff Bergosh to set aside sufficient property to allow the county to construct four tennis courts adjacent to the new Navy Federal Recreation Park.

BTC also raised their due diligence period to seven months.

With the commission’s vote, County Attorney Alison Rogers and Administrator West Moreno will negotiate with BTC with a goal of returning a contract for commission consideration by the end of March.

A second offer from Precision Capital was also on the table, but for 537 acres, a majority of the property, with the development of some 900 single family homes.

“I can’t even consider the other offer,” Bergosh said Thursday morning.. “It’s completely 100% out of step with the master plan. It loads up the field with a bunch of single family residences, houses, no area for job growth.”