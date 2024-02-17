Escambia Recognizes Firefighters For Recent Structure Fire Rescues

Escambia County Fire Rescue honored their firefighters for their work involving two residential structure fire rescues during a presentation on Friday.

During the presentation, ECFR Fire Chief Adam Harrison acknowledged the bravery and commitment of the ECFR firefighters who risked their lives to save the life of another. Chief Harrison, along with ECFR Battalion Chief Curt Isakson, discussed the roles Escambia County Emergency Communications and Escambia County EMS played in the rescues, including the clear information provided by emergency dispatchers and the smooth, seamless transition of patient care from the firefighters to the paramedics and EMTs.

“In a one-week period, our Fire and EMS personnel have responded to numerous emergencies, demonstrating unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our community,” said Chief Harrison. “Their swift response and effective coordination have resulted in several remarkable civilian rescues, showcasing the true essence of heroism.”

Highway 95A Residential Structure Fire

ECFR units Cantonment, Ensley, Beulah, McDavid, Bellview, and other staff responded to a residential structure fire at the 2600 block of N. Highway 95A at 11:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Upon arrival, a single-story wood-framed structure was showing heavy fire conditions in the front of the home. During the size-up of the situation, firefighters were able to access the home in the rear. During the primary search of the burning structure, one person was discovered inside the home and was quickly removed.

“As we went in, we were doing a search and our firefighters reported to me that we had a victim,” said Lt. Jeff Rohrer. “At that point, I went on the radio and let our command know that we had a victim and that we were pulling the victim out of the Charlie side.”

Once the victim was brought out of the home, firefighters performed CPR until Escambia County EMS took over patient care. The victim was transported to an area hospital by LifeFlight crews. The fire was brought under by 12:05 a.m. and is being investigated by the Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives.

Family tells NorthEscambia.com that the victim later passed away on February 2.

Deauville Way Residential Structure Fire

ECFR units Squad 3, Engine 17, Ladder 12, Engine 11, Engine 1, Battalion Chief 2, Battalion Chief 3 and Chief 2 responded to a residential structure fire at the 4500 block of Deauville Way on Monday, Feb. 5. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames were visible from the single-story home. Bystanders confirmed to ECFR that one person was trapped inside the structure. Firefighters located the occupant within 90 seconds after entering the home and safely removed the victim from the home.

“As I made my way to the front door, I could hear the victim inside screaming for help,” said Lt. Charles McGuffey. “So I made a decision to go in and I was able to hear her and use the thermal imager to get to her. As I got to her, I realized she was conscious and I told her to put her arms around my neck and we’ll get you outside.”

Once the victim was out of the home, Escambia County EMS provided immediate medical care and transported them to an area hospital. ECFR conducted an investigation and determined the fire was accidental and electrical-in-nature. The American Red Cross provided assistance to the displaced occupants.