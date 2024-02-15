Escambia Public Schools Offering Free Online Tutoring Services

Escambia County Public Schools is partnering with Tutor Me, an online service that provides one-on-one, on-demand, live tutoring and writing support in certain subject areas, at no cost to ECPS students.

Tutoring will be available every day of the week 3-10 p.m. and is accessible through the Core App Dashboard on the ECPS website.

The TutorMe award-winning Lesson Space replicates all the best parts of in-person learning, including face-to-face collaboration through optional live audio and video. TutorMe’s thriving community of tutors includes thousands of certified teachers, professionals, advanced-degree holders, and other subject matter experts, all of whom have been thoroughly vetted and background-checked.

In addition to live tutoring sessions, students will also have access to paper and essay review services through the TutorMe Writing Lab.

Elementary (K-5) Subjects:

Math

Science

ELA

Social Studies

Secondary Subjects (6-12):