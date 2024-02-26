Escambia County Worker Killed While Trimming Roadside Trees
February 26, 2024
An Escambia County worker was killed Monday morning as crews worked to trim trees alonga local roadway.
The accident happened about 9 a.m. at Detroit Boulevard and Cover Avenue. The crew member was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“On behalf of Escambia County, I would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of our colleague. This is a difficult time that we will all navigate together. While the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office conducts its investigation into the tragic incident, we will continue to provide support to our fellow employees and assist those impacted by today’s loss,” Escambia County Administrator Wes Moreno said.
The incident is under investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
No further details were immediately released.
God bless this worker, their family, all the other workers present who had to witness such a tragedy, and their county family who are all devastated as well. Please be kind and remember the person who has passed and all the people who are mourning before you make any assumptions or comments, please.