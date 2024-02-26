Escambia County Worker Killed While Trimming Roadside Trees

An Escambia County worker was killed Monday morning as crews worked to trim trees alonga local roadway.

The accident happened about 9 a.m. at Detroit Boulevard and Cover Avenue. The crew member was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“On behalf of Escambia County, I would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of our colleague. This is a difficult time that we will all navigate together. While the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office conducts its investigation into the tragic incident, we will continue to provide support to our fellow employees and assist those impacted by today’s loss,” Escambia County Administrator Wes Moreno said.

The incident is under investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

No further details were immediately released.