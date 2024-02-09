Escambia County Rent And Utility Assistance Applications Closed

The Escambia County Community Block Development Grant-Coronavirus – Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program is no longer accepting applications. Due to the high volume of applications submitted, the county Neighborhood and Human Services department has committed all available grant funding.

Residents who have already submitted applications and are waiting for a response will have their requests reviewed for eligibility, however, there is no guarantee that applications can be funded due to limited remaining funds.

Anyone in need of rent or utility assistance may call United Way of West Florida at 2-1-1 for referrals to other agencies.