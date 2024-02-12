Escambia County Program Will Provide Bus Or Plane Tickets To Get Homeless Out

Escambia County has launched a new program to offer free transportation assistance to individuals experiencing homelessness who are seeking to reunite with their family, friends, or other support networks.

“Real Change Project Reconnect” is a completely voluntary program that aims to reduce homelessness in Escambia County, while offering resources to those wanting to travel to locations where they have a better support system to help them get back on their feet.

Through the program, eligible individuals and families will be provided with a bus or plane ticket to their chosen destination, provided they can demonstrate that family, a job, or support network is in place for them.

The Real Change Project Reconnect program is already seeing early success, helping two brothers who were experiencing homelessness and living on the streets of downtown Pensacola for several months. The Pensacola Police Department’s Community Outreach Division was able to connect the brothers with Project Reconnect, which gave them free bus tickets to be reunited with their father in Alabama, where they had housing, family support, and potential job opportunities waiting for them. Although the brothers had previously been offered assistance, they did not express an interest in accepting help until they heard about Real Change Project Reconnect and the opportunity it provided them to reconnect with family support.

he following individuals and families may be eligible for Real Change Project Reconnect:

Individuals and families seeking family reunification and housing with their family or other support system.

Individuals and families who have identified employment and need only short-term social service support to facilitate their transition to the arrival community.

Individuals and families who have affordable permanent housing or other shelter options awaiting them in a community where they have family or social supports.

Escambia County is working with community partners to facilitate the program, which includes an application and screening process to help ensure the travel assistance is provided to individuals who will benefit the most from the program. During the application process, travel options will be evaluated and coordinated with applicants to determine whether bus or plane tickets are the most economical option for their destination.

This program is just one part of Escambia County’s ongoing efforts to reduce homelessness in the community, and the county is continuing to work with community partners to strategize additional solutions for those experiencing homelessness.

In order to help assess the level of interest in the program, a new question was added to the annual Point in Time Count and Survey in Escambia County, which took place in January 2024. The new survey question asked participants whether they would be interested in transportation assistance for family reunification and/or support.

Of the participants who answered the relocation question, approximately 30% indicated that they are interested in transportation assistance. Data from the surveys will help Escambia County connect with those individuals who have expressed an interest in participating in the program.

For more information about Project Reconnect and other Escambia County Real Change programs and resources, visit MyEscambia.com/realchange or email homelessness@myescambia.com.

Limited funding available. Program participation is subject to funding availability and eligibility requirements. Completing an application does not guarantee transportation assistance.