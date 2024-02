Ernest Ward Middle FFA Horse Judging Team Places Eighth In The State

The Ernest Ward Middle School FFA horse Judging Team placed eighth in the state this past weekend in Tampa.

The program encourages FFA members to explore the equine industry, through evaluating horses at halter and horsemanship through equitation, plus learning about breeds, coloring, markings and tack used in the industry.

Photos for NorthEscambaia.com, click to enlarge.