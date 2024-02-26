EREC Customers To Lose Power From 11pm-2am In Oak Grove, Walnut Hill, Enon, Barrineau Park, Molino

February 26, 2024

Escambia River Electric Cooperative customers in the Oak Gove, Walnut Hill, Enon, Barrineau Park and Molino areas will lose power tonight from 11 p.m. to about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

EREC said their supplier, PowerSouth, requested the outage to perform maintenance on the transmission line serving the Oak Grove substation.

The outage will impact all EREC customers in the area served by the Oak Grove substation on Highway 99A, including the communities listed above.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

