ECSO Seeks Missing, Endangered Molino Man

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered Molino man.

Victor Bruce Hinderer, 43, was last seen about 6 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of HIghway 196. He is 5’11, 239 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket with fur lining, a brown polo shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to all the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.