ECSO Seeks Burglary Suspects In Attempted Business Burglary

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects that attempted to burglarize a business in the 4100 block of North W Street.

During the burglary attempt, the entrance to the business was shot at in order to break the lock, ECSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.