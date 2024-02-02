Developer Revises $20 Million Offer For OLF-8 Property

Escambia County has received a revised non-binding offer for a portion of the county-owned OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road.

The offer revises a previously received Letter of Intent (LOI) from Beulah Town Center, LLC.

The offered price remains the same at $20 million for 290 of the approximately 500 acres. The original offer received from Beulah Town Center partner Fred Hemmer last November was for 375 acres with additional options totaling up to an additional $12 million.

The revision:

Reduces the due diligence time period from 12 months to 10.

Increases the refundable deposit from $100,000 to $150,000

Removes parcel 3 out of the options.

If the county does not develop light industrial properties as planned, Beulah Town Center is offering $3 million for 55 additional acres after four years and another $4 million for another 50 acres six years later.