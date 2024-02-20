Deadline Is Tuesday To Register To Vote In Florida Presidential Preference Primary

Floridians who who wish to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary have a deadline of today, February 20, to register or switch party affiliation.

The deadline to register to vote or change party affiliations is 29 days before an election.

The Presidential Preference Primary is March 19, 2024 with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. There will only be a Republican primary this year. The Florida Democratic Party has already chosen President Joe Biden as their candidate for the November ballot.

The vote-by-mail ballot request deadline is March 7.

Other big election dates this year in Florida are the primary election on August 20 and the general election on November 5