Deadline Is Tuesday To Register To Vote In Florida Presidential Preference Primary

February 20, 2024

Floridians who who wish to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary have a deadline of today, February 20, to register or switch party affiliation.

The deadline to register to vote or change party affiliations is 29 days before an election.

The Presidential Preference Primary is March 19, 2024 with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. There will only be a Republican primary this year. The Florida Democratic Party has already chosen President Joe Biden as their candidate for the November ballot.

The vote-by-mail ballot request deadline is March 7.

Other big election dates this year in Florida are the primary election on August 20 and the general election on November 5

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 