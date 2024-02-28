Century To Hire Procurement Consultant At Up To $34,800 Per Year

The Century Town Council has voted to hire a consultant for procurement services.

The council voted 3-1, with Shelisa Abraham dissenting, on a recommendation from Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. and interim Town Manager Howard Brown to hire Bobbi Williams of Davie, Florida, for procurement services.

The motion specifically allows Gomez to negotiate and execute a contract with Williams not to exceed $34,800 to be paid with American Rescue Plan funds. The contract will not return to the council for additional approval of terms.

“I reached out to my network, and I was able to get two proposals.” Brown said

Williams holds a masters of public administration from Nova Southeastern University and is currently the fianance manager for the Department of Public Works in Hallandale Beach, Florida, Florida, and is the assistant director/financial services manager for the Financial Services Department in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, according to her resume. She also has experience with the City of Fort Lauderdale and the U.S. Army.

Williams estimates it will take 38 hours of her time per month for general procurement tasks. Under her proposal, she would be paid $75 an hour for fewer hours per month.

“Services includes full service municipal procurement services, such as review and recommendation of procurement policies and practices; preparation of formal and informal competitive solicitations; acquisition of commodities and services; preparation of contracts/agreements; preparation of correspondences as required for contract files, provide contract administration services, and preparation of adhoc reports as defined in the ITB (invitation to bid) and as requested, according to her proposal.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.