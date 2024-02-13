Century Responds To Records Request On Urban Development Center’s Loan Repayment

February 13, 2024

The Town of Century on Monday responded to a February 7 public records request regarding a payment that the CEO of the Urban Development Center said she made toward what started as an unsecured $61,925 loan for the YouthFirst Century program that suffered a complete funding cut by the Escambia County Children’s Trust (ECT).

Last Tuesday, Jessca Griffen told the Century Town Council by phone that she had made a $20,000 payment to the town. Our public records request to the town for any proof of the payment (such as a copy of the check or deposit slip) remained ignored until February 12.

Monday, Town Clerk Leslie Howington provided copy of a $20,000 cashier’s payable to the Town of Century from The Urban Development Center.

Last year, Escambia Children’s Trust (ECT) awarded a contract to the Pensacola non-profit Urban Development Center for “YouthFirst Century” to serve 750 youth ages 11-18 over a three-year period at a total cost of $1.2 million. In reality, they only reached 30 children in their targeted ages of 11-18.  They requested to lower their target age group to just 5-years old, but that was also denied by ECT.

The Town of Century  fronted an unsecured $61,925 loan  to UDC to purchase items like computers and workbooks. Previously, Griffen stated another $20,000 was previously repaid to the town, according to audio from a council meeting. However, public records requests by both NorthEscambia.com and Rick’s Blog to the town produced no documentation of the payment.

Griffen had proposed that the remaining $41,295 be repaid by December 31, 2023, but that deadline was missed. She requested an extension to March 31, 2024.

UDC has been reimbursed $164,903.50 by ECT through October, according to records from the taxpayer funded Escambia Children’s Trust, but those funds were not used to fully repay the Town of Century.

UDC has requested a $189,256.70 reimbursement for their first year of operation, despite reaching just 56 children, with less than 30 of those in the target age range. That equals $6,308 per targeted child in the 11-18 age group.

Pictured top: A copy of a $20,000 loan payment from The Urban Development Center. The account numbers were redacted by NorthEscambai.com. The Urban Development Center’s Dr. Jessica Griffen introduces YouthFirst Century to a group at the Pilgrim Lodge Baptist Church in Century in February 2023. NorthEscambia.com file photo. click to enlarge.

