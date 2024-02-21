Century Man Accused Of Battery And Child Abuse

A Century man is accused of battery and child abuse against his daughter and her infant.

Hunter Anthony Chavers, 28, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation and child abuse.

Chaver allegedly became angry with his daughter because she was texting a friend. As she was exiting the residence, Chavers grabbed her by the throat while she was holding her infant son, according to an arrest report. Chavers shoved her into a door causing the child’s head to hit the door frame, the report continues.

Chavers allegedly choked the victim until she could not breathe. She attempted to push him off, and he bit her finger, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report stated. Deputies noted that the victim has injuries consistent with her statements.

Chaver later made contact with deputies and claimed he questioned why the victim was texting someone that previously gave her “issues”, the arrest report states. He said the victim hit the infant’s head on the door while trying to throw his phone outside, but he did not know why the victim had injuries to her neck and throat.

Chavers remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $7,500.