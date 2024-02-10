Century Correctonal Inmate Bit Officer, FDC Says

A Century Correctional Institution inmate assaulted a correctional officer recently, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inmate Alexander D. Howard assaulted multiple correctional officers by biting one officer’s arm and grabbing the other officer’s fingers. The incident was captured on camera, according to FDC.

Howard is serving a three year, six month sentence out of Escambia County for grand theft, burglary and fleeing .