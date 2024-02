Century Cancels Tuesday Night Council Meeting, Closes Town Hall Due To Staffing Shortage

The Century Town Coucil meeting scheduled for Tuesday night,, February 20, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 27 following a 6 p.m. special meeeting to discuss audit services.

The Century Town Hall will be closed on Wednesday, February 21 until further notice due to a staffing shortage.

For or gas or water emergencies, call town hall at (850) 256-3208 and follow the prompts