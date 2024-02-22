Cantonment Rotary Presents $3,000 To Benefit NEP And Miracle League

On Wednesday, the Rotary Club of Cantonment presented a $3,000 check to Rick Gorman for a charitable fund established in honor of Rick’s daughter Samantha, who passed away unexpectedly. The money is then used to support kids at NEP and the Miracle League.

Cantonment Rotary helped establish the Miracle League in 2000

The funds were from a portion of the proceeds from the Ted Ciano Memorial Golf Outing held last fall.