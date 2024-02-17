Cantonment Man Killed In Beverly Parkway Wreck

A Cantonment man was killed in a three vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Beverly Parkway in Escambia County.

The collision involving three pickup trucks happened about 12:30 p.m. near the intersection with Pipeline Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 42- year old Cantonment man was driving a Nissan pickup east in the inside lane of Beverly Parkway when he crossed the center turn lane and traveled into the path of a Ford pickup driven by a 58-year old Cantonment man. The vehicles collided head-on. The Nissa pickup continued to cross the westbound lanes and collided with a Ram pickup driven by a 68-year old Milton man.

The 42-year old Cantonment man was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, a 42-year old Cantonment woman, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Ford pickup was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. His passenger was not injured.

The driver of the Ram pickup was also not injured.

The investigation is continuing; names have not been released.