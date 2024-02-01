Cantonment Man Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

A Cantonment man is facing multiple drug charges following a traffic stop.

Tyler Jacob Myers, 33 was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in which Myers was a passenger after it was clocked at 65 mph in a 45 mph zone on Pensacola Boulevard near I-10.

After a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, deputies found Xanax inside of a backpack located in the passenger floorboard between Myers’ legs and a straw with a white residue that tested positive for cocaine, according to an arrest report.

While Myers was being booked into the Escambia County Jail, a corrections officer discovered a small plastic bag in his pocket with a powder that tested positive for fentanyl, the report continues.

Myers remained in jail without bond after his bond was revoked in a November cocaine possession case.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for speed and driving with a suspended license.