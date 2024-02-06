Cantonment Man Celebrates 107th Birthday

February 6, 2024

A Cantonment man celebrated his 107th birthday Monday at the Sodalis Senior Living Facility.

Army veteran Duane Brewton was born February 5, 1917. He was married for 78 years and has four children and a multitude of children and grandchildren.

Brewton has told facility staff that the secret to a long life is putting God first and taking care of your health.

He served in Europe during World War II.

Brewton had a big birthday cake and celebrated the momentous occasion with family and friends.

