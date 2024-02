Byrneville Elementary Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School has named their January Students of the Month. They are:

Kindergarten — Anna Brooks and Mason Wagner

1st Grade — Tres Cardwell and Anthony Grandison

2nd Grade — Lily Brown and Cambree Flowers

3rd Grade — Jaden Cardwell and Makayla Wise

4th Grade — Caelan McGaha and Myles Sellers

5th Grade — Xander Wise and Mary Stephen Moody

Photos for NorthEscamba.com, click to enlarge.