Bratt Students Enjoy Pensacola Opera’s Little Red Riding Hood’s Most Unusual Day

February 2, 2024

Little Red Riding Hood is having a most unusual day.

Third and forth graders at Bratt Elementary School were able to enjoy a special performance Thursday from the Pensacola Opera.

Each season, the Pensacola Opera’s Jan Miller Studio Artists travel to over 40 schools and libraries in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties performing a short opera production designed just for elementary age children.

There are three upcoming West Florida Library performance that are open to the public:

  • March 16th at 1:30 pm, Century Branch Library
  • March 20th at 4:30 pm, Downtown Pensacola Library
  • March 23rd at 1:30 pm, Big Lagoon State Park Amphitheater (Outdoor performance. Entrance into the state park is free with your library card)

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 