Bratt Students Enjoy Pensacola Opera’s Little Red Riding Hood’s Most Unusual Day

Little Red Riding Hood is having a most unusual day.

Third and forth graders at Bratt Elementary School were able to enjoy a special performance Thursday from the Pensacola Opera.

Each season, the Pensacola Opera’s Jan Miller Studio Artists travel to over 40 schools and libraries in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties performing a short opera production designed just for elementary age children.

There are three upcoming West Florida Library performance that are open to the public:

March 16th at 1:30 pm, Century Branch Library

March 20th at 4:30 pm, Downtown Pensacola Library

March 23rd at 1:30 pm, Big Lagoon State Park Amphitheater (Outdoor performance. Entrance into the state park is free with your library card)

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.