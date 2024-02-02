Bratt Students Enjoy Pensacola Opera’s Little Red Riding Hood’s Most Unusual Day
February 2, 2024
Little Red Riding Hood is having a most unusual day.
Third and forth graders at Bratt Elementary School were able to enjoy a special performance Thursday from the Pensacola Opera.
Each season, the Pensacola Opera’s Jan Miller Studio Artists travel to over 40 schools and libraries in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties performing a short opera production designed just for elementary age children.
There are three upcoming West Florida Library performance that are open to the public:
For more photos, click or tap here.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments