Bratt Elementary Staffers Stuck To A Wall Using Tape In Relay For Life Fundraiser

The principal and two staff members at Bratt Elementary were stuck to a wall Friday in a fundraiser for Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.

Students purchased strips of duct tape in the “Stuck for a Buck” fundraiser.

Mrs. McCrory, Mr. Johnnie, and Coach Blackburn were stuck on a wall, raising over $1,400 for the Cancer Society

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.