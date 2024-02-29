Boil Water Notice Issued For Quintette Road

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Cottage Hill Water Works customers on Quintette Road from Stacey Road west to Highway 29 and south to 1985 Highway 29.

Scheduled system upgrades took place along Quintette Road that resulted in a disruption of water service.

Therefore, as a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, or as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

For more information, contact the utility at (850) 968-5485.

This story will be updated when the advisory has been lifted.